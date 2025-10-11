From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

For the first time in decades, the rodeo is back in town.

Two million pounds of dirt have been spread out inside Temple University’s Liacouras Center basketball arena to prepare for 8 Seconds Rodeo on Saturday night and the three B’s: bull riding, barrel racing and bareback bronco riding.

“We drag it so that it’s nice and soft for the horses and for the athletes to fall in when they get buckled off,” said Ivan McClellan, founder of 8 Seconds. “The dirt is an enormously complex piece of this event.”

The Bill Pickett Rodeo, a prominent touring Black rodeo event, last came to Philly in 1994. McClellan says there is a reason urban cities rarely see rodeos: it’s really hard to do.

“We’re bringing 50 dump trucks down Broad Street full of dirt. We’ve got bulls loading into this tiny basketball arena,” he said. “We’re going to have over 24 horses loaded into this building. Doing that in the middle of the city is a logistics nightmare.”

Darrin Ferrel, vice president of Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club, takes the kids in his program to Maryland to see rodeos. He said the fact that one is coming to North Philly means a lot.

“I got really happy when I heard that it was coming, and a lot of the kids were, like, ‘Rodeo coming? Where? On Broad Street? What?,’” he said. “It’s going to be, like, history.”