The Philadelphia Blues Society is hosting its first-ever annual blues festival at Temple University’s Ambler Campus on Oct. 11.

The daylong event will feature performances by local, national and internationally renowned blues musicians and bands, with food trucks, craft vendors and a beer garden onsite.

Attendees can expect to hear a range of acoustic and electric blues styles, said Greg Gaughan, a Philadelphia Blues Society board member and one of the festival’s organizers.

“Our mission is to promote and preserve the blues, and by having the festival, we hope to bring blues lovers together to get an idea of the blues that’s out there currently, and just let people enjoy a day of great music,” he said. “Every style of music was basically born out of the blues, which dates back to originally African roots.”

Promoting and preserving ‘America’s original musical art form’

Jamey Reilly, owner of Jamey’s House of Music in Lansdowne, said the festival is one piece of the Philadelphia Blues Society’s mission to promote the blues in the Greater Philadelphia region.

Reilly, Gaughan and others founded the nonprofit in 2023 because Philadelphia was one of the only major metropolitan areas in the United States lacking a local blues society.

The goal is to celebrate the blues, “America’s original musical art form,” which is rooted in the artistic and cultural traditions of enslaved people in the South, Reilly said.

“It came over from Africa with the slaves in the South, and they used the music and the rhythms of their homeland to keep their spirits up, as well as to communicate with each other, working in the fields … and eventually, that music was exported,” Reilly said. “It moved north, went up to Kansas City, went to Memphis. Eventually, it worked its way up to Chicago, after the emancipation, and became electrified.”

He said the blues scene “exploded” after the electric guitar was introduced, and people around the world continue to celebrate, appreciate and participate in the blues tradition.

“It went everywhere,” he said. “Went to New York, went to Texas, got West Coast blues, Piedmont blues, all different styles, but they all come back to that one tap root. And it’s that root that still feeds the living plant of the blues.”

The Philadelphia Blues Society and this year’s festival are meant to keep that cycle going, Reilly said.

“We’re working on a blues in the schools program also, which would be really cool in the whole Greater Philadelphia region,” Reilly said. “So we can go in and we can bring artists in and do live blues for the kids, teach them the rudiments.”