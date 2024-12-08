From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

There is a fresh face at the helm at Temple University’s Tyler School of Art and Architecture, and he promises to bring a new perspective.

Last month, Matthew Jordan-Miller Kenyatta (Dr. Matt) joined Temple Contemporary as Director of Exhibitions and Public Programming.

“What really excited me about this role was the opportunity to show people a true hidden gem along North Broad,” Dr. Matt said.

Temple Contemporary is the Tyler School’s center for public exhibitions and programming. It has a public gallery showcasing different art and events throughout the year. And Dr. Matt hopes his background can help transform the space.

Dr. Matt grew up in the Bay Area in a “big creative Black family” of artists. He said the tech boom led his family to relocate.

“I always wondered, why did we have to move?” he said, when describing his childhood. This question lingered as Dr. Matt delved into his academic career, driving his curiosity and ultimately motivating him to go into the world of urban planning.

He earned a master’s in city planning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and became the first African American to earn a doctorate in urban planning and development from the University of Southern California (USC), focusing his scholarship on Black art and culture through the lenses of urban design and architecture.

“When I did my doctoral program at USC, I was learning more and more about the questions that actually drew me to place and eventually led me to place making as the thing that I wanted to focus on,” he said.