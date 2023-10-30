Alvin Pettit’s design for Philadelphia’s permanent statue of Harriet Tubman shows her standing steadfast against strong headwinds, her fists clenched in prayer.

Unlike the temporary statue that was once on the apron of City Hall that showed her leading children in flight toward freedom, the new statue shows her preparing to face her foes.

“This woman was a soldier, a scout, a union spy, a military strategist, and a war hero,” said Pettit. “Therefore I captured a moment in time that shows her as a conqueror.”

The sculpture will be called “A Higher Power: The Call of a Freedom Fighter.” It was unveiled as a clay maquette about 18 inches tall. The winning design was selected from five finalists in a year-long process. Pettit’s Tubman will be larger-than-life — about 10 feet tall — on a base that will lift the sculpture to about 15 feet in height. It is expected to be completed in 2025.

“I leave it to the viewer’s imagination to determine what she is contemplating at this moment,” said the Baltimore-born, Jersey City-based artist. “Perhaps she is calling upon her faith, or experiencing an episode of one of her prophetic visions, or maybe she is preparing for another battle since, at a closer observation, her hands are in a clutch fist position.”