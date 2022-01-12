Harriet Tubman statue arrives in Philadelphia in time for her 200th birthday

Just in time for her 200th birthday, Harriet Tubman has arrived in Philadelphia.

Nine feet tall and bronze, “Harriet Tubman, The Journey to Freedom” was sculpted by Wesley Wofford and unveiled on the northeast corner of City Hall on Tuesday. The sculpture will reside there until the end of March when the city will celebrate the anniversary of her birth in March of 1822.

Mayor Jim Kenney said the statue has an important story to tell.

“Harriet Tubman’s incredible legacy of heroism, resilience, hope, and activism is a story we can all learn from as individuals as well as a community, Kenney said. “The presence of stories like these in the form of public art is vital for learning and reflection, connecting with our communities and understanding our mutual histories.”