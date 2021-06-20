New Harriet Tubman Museum opens in Cape May on Juneteenth

Museum board president Lynda Anderson-Towns said Cape May’s Black community is not nearly as large now as it was 50 or 100 years ago.

“The African American community has almost disappeared,” she said. “Many are not here anymore, and the world needs to know that story. We want to make sure it doesn’t disappear.”

Anderson-Towns sees the Harriet Tubman museum as the first step toward building a Black historic district in Cape May by preserving the surrounding structures that tell the story of the Black community.

”Our goal is to not just have the Harriet Tubman Museum to tour, but also the Stephen Smith house to tour, to talk about him as one of the wealthiest African Americans in 1800,” she said. “The historic Franklin Street School, which will be turned into a library, and then also the historic AME [church]. We want that full corner to be eventually our Freedom Corner.”

Elaine Moore-Wright came to the museum Saturday from Williamstown with her mother, Betty Eugenia Dozier Moore. Longtime visitors to Cape May, they say the history is there, if you look.

“There’s always a piece of African American history,” said Moore-Wright. “But then, there are certain places where it’s just all about African American history.”

“It’s been that way for a long time in Cape May, because they lived here ever since there was a Cape May,” said Dozier Moore. “I used to come down here when I was a kid, and I’m 84 years old, so Cape May’s been having people of color here for a long time.”