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Wilmington Mayor John Carney has vetoed city legislation that aimed to prevent water shutoffs for ratepayers struggling to pay their bills.

The ordinance, sponsored by Councilwoman Shané Darby, would have prevented the city’s Wilmington Water Utility from disconnecting water service to households that include senior citizens, people with disabilities and children under 5.

The legislation, six years in the making, was revised multiple times before City Council passed the measure 7-4 on July 10.

“We cannot endorse a policy that creates an environment that incentivizes individuals not to pay for our public utilities through a system of user fees,” Carney said in his veto statement. “I fully support the need and desire to reassess how our water utility operates and to assist our customers.”

Darby did not respond to requests for comment.