It started with a simple question from a friend and colleague of mine at Temple University.

She identifies as white and female. She’s also someone with whom I’ve shared many discussions about race — before George Floyd, during the racial reckoning, and it seems every day since. So it wasn’t a surprise that she would ask me a question about “celebrating” Juneteenth.

“I don’t necessarily ‘celebrate’ Juneteenth,” I replied, making reference to the fact that the delayed notice that the emancipation of enslaved Black people had been proclaimed months earlier was not necessarily something that I felt inclined to “celebrate.”

She understood, but I apparently hadn’t really listened to her question.

“No. What can I do to commemorate Juneteenth?”

Implied in her question was, “What was I planning to do to acknowledge this observance?”

As a Black man and lifelong Philadelphian, the question hit me hard. In May 2020, we had just witnessed the public murder of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police. Less than a week later, I was leading a silent prayer protesting this tragedy. I’ve been literally wearing my Black Lives Matter messages on my sleeves — on my jacket lapel, wristband, and in my actions, loudly and proudly.

Yet, I had no response or recommendation for lifting the importance of Juneteenth in this moment of reflection and beyond. In the times of COVID, there were still an array of pandemic-friendly events so I sent my colleague some links, but was as unsatisfied with my response as she probably was receiving it.