West Philly vies to host the nation’s official Juneteenth celebration

The Pennsylvania Juneteenth Initiative (PAJI) is behind the city’s Juneteenth Parade and Festival, which the organization hopes will one day become the official national celebration.

That’s why before this year’s festivities even begin, PAJI is already thinking about next year.

“The Pennsylvania Juneteenth Initiative has three goals: making Juneteenth a national holiday (we’re almost there!,) making Philadelphia the host of the official national Juneteenth celebration, and making West Philadelphia the hub of the official Juneteenth celebration,” said PAJI co-founder Helen Salahuddin.

Last year, because of the pandemic, the parade was canceled in favor of COVID-19 testing facilities and voter registration drives. Although pandemic restrictions have recently been lifted, it came too late to organize a parade. Instead, on Saturday there will be a march along 52nd Street to Malcolm X Park, where vendors and performances will be set up.

As present and future Juneteenth events are planned, Salahuddin said the group needs to address two questions: “Who is this for, and does it work to free our people?”

She said the PAJI has answered those questions by moving the event from Center City to West Philadelphia, and using Juneteenth to promote Black-owned business on the 52nd Street commercial corridor.

Kenney offered his own answer to one of those questions.

“This holiday is for all of us,” he said. “We all have to know this story, and we all have to know the truth. When I was growing up – I’m 62 years old – my history classes did not have the truth. It had a version of the truth, but it did not have the truth.”

Wednesday’s ceremony was not the first time the pan-African flag was raised at City Hall for Juneteenth specifically. A week earlier, the Juneteenth flag was raised by the Philadelphia Juneteenth Family, Inc., which organized downtown buildings to light up red, green, and black the week of Juneteenth (June 13 – 19).