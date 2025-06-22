From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Despite an extreme heat warning Sunday, vendors, community members and live music filled Malcolm X Park in celebration of the 160th annual Juneteenth Marketplace & Art in the Park.

Small business owners carefully set up their displays as people walked around.

Nicole Rayfield, owner of Polish Me Unbothered, traveled from Wilmington. “This is such a celebration of the culture of the people,” she said. “It’s just a way of showing that we all can get along, we all have so many talents, so much creativity and we’re great at business.”

Rayfield’s nail polish brand sells a wide range of nail polish colors, each cleverly named. She said Juneteenth resonates with why she began her business and her own goals.

“It was started in response to really just being tired and feeling invisible and toxic workplaces, and so you want freedom,” Rayfield said. “That’s the one thing you always want, Juneteenth represents that.”

She said she has only been in business for three months, and she started her company after finishing her Ph.D. in organizational leadership.

“My mission is to uplift and encourage all women, all people, to know that they’re seen and they’re celebrated,” Rayfield said.

The Schroder family was among the hundreds of people who admired the displays as they walked.

Gail Schroder, a Philadelphia resident and teacher, said that she and her husband have been taking their two young kids to the festival for years.

“It’s amazing that it’s been here for so long,” said Jim Schroder, who works in public health. “Kudos to the people who have been running this for decades.”

“They have great kids programming, which is really fun and it’s made it easy to come and enjoy it,” Gail Schroder said.