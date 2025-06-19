From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The National Constitution Center hosted special programming on Juneteenth to help inform the public about its historic significance.

“Juneteenth is known as the second independence day; it’s a really important part of the American story,” said Jenna Winterle Kehres, the director of learning and engagement at the National Constitution Center.

On Thursday, the museum allowed guests to visit for free. It hosted special programming and exhibits that further explored the history of American slavery, its aftermath and the United State’s initial independence and Constitution. Among the sessions and exhibits were a talk about the background of the holiday, crafting sessions where people could make their own Juneteenth flag and reenactors playing important figures who helped to end slavery.

“We like to really highlight the people — the people who fought to end slavery, the people who continued to fight for civil rights and equality even after the Civil War and Reconstruction,” Winterle Kehres said. “[The United States] were declaring that all men are created equal, but then creating a society that allows slavery.”

This paradox is what the museum tried to address with their Juneteenth programming, an occasion they’ve celebrated “long before it was recognized as a federal holiday,” Winterle Kehres said. Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021.