Ralph Hunter has a dream. The 87-year-old Atlantic City resident wants to build a permanent home for the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey.

Hunter has spent decades building the museum’s collection, which tells the story of South Jersey’s Black community. The artifacts now are dispersed between the Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City, the Martin Luther King Community Center in Newtonville and a warehouse storage.

Hunter said it is time for the collection to have a permanent home, and he wants it to be in Atlantic City.

“Atlantic City was built on the backs of people who looked like me,” Hunter said. “People came here 163 years ago and built on the Northside. My dream is to build a new museum on the Northside, about 20,000 square feet, and turn it into something really historic.”

The history of African Americans in New Jersey

African Americans moved to New Jersey in larger numbers during the “Great Migration” of the early 1900s. Many of them relocated to the Garden State for better economic opportunities and to escape the Jim Crow laws of the South. New Jersey, particularly South Jersey, was a major route for the Underground Railroad before the Civil War. Harriet Tubman often worked in Cape May and Philadelphia, to raise funds for her missions to rescue enslaved people in the Southern states.

New Jersey did not formally end slavery until Jan. 23, 1866, eight months after the end of the Civil War. It was the last Northern state to do so, according to the New Jersey Historical Commission. But the Black community continued to face segregation. When Atlantic City took off as a resort town, many of its white hotel owners complained about Black people vacationing on beaches in front of their resorts. Up until the 1960s, Black tourists and residents found themselves restricted to the Chicken Bone Beach or Missouri Avenue Beach area in front of Boardwalk Hall.

The location became a hot spot for Black celebrities such as boxer Joe Louis, Josephine Baker, Billie Holiday, Dorothy Dandridge and even Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., according to Penn State Harrisburg.

Hunter’s passion for Black history and Atlantic City’s Northside neighborhood comes in part from educating the public about how members of the Black community excelled in the city. They were occupying positions in the hospitality industry, the medical field, law enforcement agencies and the entertainment business.