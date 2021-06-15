African American Museum in Philadelphia to hold Juneteenth and Fourth of July festivities
The African American Museum in Philadelphia will be holding a series of events to commemorate Juneteenth and Independence Day. The museum has partnered with Wawa Welcome America and Visit Philly to hold events starting Thursday, June 17 through Sunday, July 3.
The museum’s vice president of programming, Ivan Henderson, said the museum is ready to welcome Philadelphians as well as people from across the country and the globe to join the festivities.
“AAMP is proud to be a part of this year’s Wawa Welcome America partnership as we reflect on the experiences of African Americans during those defining moments in history, as we live and work through our own current defining moments,” Henderson said in a press release.
Programming will kick off with a free ArtBreak featuring Dr. Gabrielle Foreman of Penn State University and the Colored Conventions Project with works of visual artist Glenn Ligon. Those who want to attend can register here.
Thursday’s programming will be followed by a Juneteenth celebration at the museum Saturday, June 19 with educational activities, food, vendors, and live performances.
In addition to the celebration, the museum will allow free timed admissions Saturday, June 19 and Sunday, June 20 between 10 a.m and 5 p.m. Advanced registration for museum entry is required.
On Thursday, July 1, the museum will host the Black Gotham Experience, a partnership with creator Kamau Ware bringing together conversation and performance exploring the historical significance between Juneteenth and the Fourth of July 4. The mixer will feature food, wine, and cocktails with music and visuals by artist Rashid Zakat. The event is free with an RSVP.
The museum will also hold a jazz night, a movie screening, and more. The full list of events and scheduling can be found on the museum’s site.
