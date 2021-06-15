The African American Museum in Philadelphia will be holding a series of events to commemorate Juneteenth and Independence Day. The museum has partnered with Wawa Welcome America and Visit Philly to hold events starting Thursday, June 17 through Sunday, July 3.

The museum’s vice president of programming, Ivan Henderson, said the museum is ready to welcome Philadelphians as well as people from across the country and the globe to join the festivities.

“AAMP is proud to be a part of this year’s Wawa Welcome America partnership as we reflect on the experiences of African Americans during those defining moments in history, as we live and work through our own current defining moments,” Henderson said in a press release.