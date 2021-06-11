Trenton to mark Juneteenth next weekend with first citywide celebration
The African American Cultural Collaborative of Mercer County plans to host a three-day Juneteenth celebration next weekend in Trenton.
The collaborative seeks to educate and empower Black people through art, wellness, and entertainment. With the Juneteenth festivities, it plans to mark the day enslaved Black Americans were freed in 1865.
The collaborative partnered with Outdoor Equity Alliance and city, county, and state officials for the celebration, which is set to begin Friday, June 18 with an invite-only kick-off event honoring Juneteenth.
Saturday’s events include performances from entertainers, including jazz musician Marcus Johnson, and a Black cowboys and cowgirls event at Mercer County Stables.
A gospel celebration in Mill Hill Park is scheduled as the finale for June 20.
The third Friday in June became the official state holiday of Juneteenth last year.
