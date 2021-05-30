The historic Peter Wentz Farmstead in Montgomery County has been selected by the National Park Service for recognition as a National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom site. The Worcester Township property will join more than 680 other places in the network database.

“The recognition of historic architecture, such as the Peter Wentz Farmstead, and the multisensory experience will help to educate future generations about Black history in our backyard and beyond,” Ken Lawrence, vice chair of the county Board of Commissioners, said in a statement.

The farmstead originated with Peter and Rosanna Wentz in 1744. In 1777, the house became the headquarters of then-Gen. George Washington during the Revolutionary War. It was there that Washington formulated a plan to try to keep British soldiers from overtaking Philadelphia.

But it was also there that several people were enslaved — most notably, a Black American known as Jack, who attempted to escape in 1766 (as documented in the local newspaper) and did so again in 1769. It is not known whether Jack’s second attempt was successful, but there isn’t any evidence to the contrary.

More than a decade after the war, the Wentzes sold the property to Melchior Schultz and his family. Generations of the Schultz family occupied the house until the county purchased it in 1969.

Since then, the county has restored the property in keeping with its 18th-century roots: refurbishing old furniture, reconstructing a barn, and maintaining the surrounding 90 acres as a working farmstead.

The Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Program works to preserve sites and locations that were integral to the safe passage of enslaved people. It also aims to expand on the definition of what is typically thought of as the Underground Railroad.

“The Underground Railroad Network to Freedom, as created by the National Park Service, recognizes that there’s far more to that story than just the kind of like white helpers who carry people to freedom — that there were many, many people, enslaved people, free Black people, who were doing a lot of work to get others to freedom, or even to free themselves in their communities and their family. So the Underground Railroad Network to Freedom recognizes a much broader array of stories,” said Virginia Kopacki, the museum educator at Peter Wentz Farmstead.