‘A story of perseverance’: Upper Darby offers a new anti-slavery walking tour

A new walking tour features eight Underground Railroad sites in Upper Darby that highlight the area’s rich history of abolition.

“I give a lot of kudos to the members of the Historic Commission, because they got this together in less than a year, and it was a great launch,” Mayor Barbarann Keffer said. “And it was done in time for Black History Month in February.”

Because the tour is self-guided, though, you can take it any time, in any month. On a chilly March Saturday that offered flurries, sun and cloudy weather, I walked the 4.5-mile route, which runs from Drexel Hill almost to the township’s border with West Philadelphia. It took me just under two hours to complete.

The story of several prominent abolitionist figures unfolds as you go, most notably that of the Garrett family. The tour begins at Thornfield, a property owned by the Garretts. A family of Quakers, they were opposed to slavery and leveraged the power they had to end the institution and provide refuge to enslaved people.

Riverhouse House and Cleveland Farm (now Holy Child Academy) was the home of abolitionist Thomas Garrett Jr. prior to his move to Wilmington. Garrett was well known in the antislavery movement and a friend of Harriet Tubman — he helped some of her family members escape to freedom.

A museum at Arlington Cemetery on Garrett Road in Drexel Hill houses a collection of Garrett family artifacts.

Several sites on the tour are dedicated to other Quaker families in the region who were active in the abolition movement: the Pennock, Sellers, and Rhoads families.