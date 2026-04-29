Stomach bug virus resurging in New Jersey, Northeast U.S.

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Rotavirus, the major cause of stomach bugs, is spiking in parts of New Jersey, according to samples collected from wastewater between January and April.

The virus is commonly spread through contaminated food, or by touching contaminated surfaces like toys and furniture, when people don’t wash their hands after using the bathroom or changing diapers.

Rotavirus primarily affects infants and young children, though older children and immunocompromised adults can also contract the virus. Once infected, children can have serious vomiting and diarrhea, which can lead to dehydration.

“It’s really important for families and kids to be aware of what rotavirus is, what are the symptoms, so that they can get treatment earlier in the course of the illness, and that treatment is typically ensuring that there’s enough rehydration that’s given in an appropriate period of time to keep the child out of the hospital,” said Dr. Harpreet Pall, a pediatric gastroenterologist and chief medical officer at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Wastewater sampling indicates increased concentrations of rotavirus in parts of Monmouth County, as well as moderate increases in parts of Somerset County, according to data from the WastewaterSCAN dashboard. The data also reflects national spikes of rotavirus, particularly in the Northeast.

The surveillance tool tracks infectious disease pathogens in wastewater in real time, and is utilized by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s wastewater monitoring program.

The wastewater samples provide results within 48 hours, as well as track trends over time, said Amanda Bidwell, scientific program manager for WastewaterSCAN at Stanford University.

“Wastewater is an amazing monitoring tool. It doesn’t require anybody to do anything other than go to the bathroom or wash their hands,” she said. “We’re able to develop specific assays that can target different pathogens of interest, whether that be SARS-CoV-2, or Influenza A, RSV, rotavirus, measles, a whole host of other things. It’s a great way to get a community level assessment of what is happening in your area on a given day.”

Pall said the resurgence of rotavirus could be caused by reduced immunizations among children, compounded by the contagiousness of the virus. Rotavirus spreads easily in settings such as hospitals and childcare centers.

Kids’ immune systems may also be weakened because they haven’t been exposed to as many infectious diseases as they have historically, Pall said.