Almost 20 years later, Carleen Muto still remembers vividly her first personal encounter with norovirus — a stomach bug that, she says, once you experience, “you will never forget.”

“It still is permanently burned in my memory as the most awful thing,” said Muto, a physician who serves as the medical director of Infection Prevention and Control for Temple Health. “I was with my sister, and we were shopping for her bridal dress and, oh God — we barely made it home. It was horrible.”

Norovirus usually isn’t deadly — but it is miserable, usually causing one to three days of near-constant vomiting and diarrhea. Worse, it’s incredibly contagious, and currently in the midst of a major surge, both locally and nationwide.

“We’ve seen an incredible increase,” Muto said. “I think we’re double any number of outbreaks in any of the previous years.”

And that means it’s even more important to do everything you can to protect yourself.

How and where norovirus spreads

Norovirus can be contracted year-round, but it’s especially prevalent in the fall and winter, when more people are spending their time inside, in close quarters.

It’s the leading cause of foodborne illness in the U.S., and is frequently spread in food service settings via infected workers. The CDC says ready-to-eat foods, like raw fruits and vegetables, as well as shellfish like oysters, are especially common vectors.

It can also be contracted directly from someone who’s infected — especially in settings where bodily fluids are rampant, like daycares or hospitals.

“There is a huge ick factor here, which is to say that to get norovirus, you have to have a couple of particles from somebody else’s stool [or vomit] go into your mouth,” said Lori Handy, an infectious disease physician at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “Now, that might sound impossible, but what really happens is one person might vomit, and those particles then are all over the room, wherever they vomited on the floor, they’re on the mom’s robe when they caught the vomit of their four-year-old, and then you make one little movement towards your face and your mouth, and you contaminate yourself.”

Part of what makes norovirus so contagious is the fact that it takes very few virus particles to infect someone. It can also survive for days or even weeks on surfaces, and is resistant to many common disinfectants, including hand sanitizer.

“It’s a very, very hardy virus,” Handy said. “You need to use a disinfectant that works against it, ideally bleach, though there are others, and really clean up every single one of those little particles so that a next person can’t come along and pick that up and then touch their face and have the cycle continue.”

Another factor contributing to its spread is how long it remains contagious.

“The crazy thing is, you can give it to people two weeks after you’re well,” Muto said, adding that although the number of virus particles will decrease along with the symptoms, germs can still spread through insufficient handwashing. “It’s so communicable, meaning it’s spread so easily in families or amongst your friends, that they’ll all get it too and hate you for it.”