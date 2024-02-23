This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A stomach bug is making the rounds in our area, especially in South Jersey.

It is known for spreading easily from person to person and comes with very unpleasant symptoms.

The bug struck the Joyner household last week in Cherry Hill.

“With two young ones, it’s inevitable you’re going to have that stuff,” said dad Jacob Joyner. “My 2-year-old was dealing with some stomach issues last week, his whole day care seems to be having issues.”

And they’re not alone. According to CDC data, the Northeast region of the U.S. has the highest positivity rate right now for norovirus, which causes vomiting, diarrhea and stomach cramps.

Doctors at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia have noticed several gastrointestinal viruses circulating in the community.