A recent outbreak of gastrointestinal illness at a South Jersey school has public health experts urging people to take precautions this winter and ahead of the holidays to avoid additional infections.

Camden County officials did not confirm the name of the school, but the outbreak is taking place at Central Elementary School in Haddonfield, according to a CBS report.

The exact number of affected students is unknown, but county officials say the school has reported an “unusual increase” in children with nausea, vomiting and other symptoms since Dec. 10.

The scope of the outbreak grew Friday when the school reported an uptick in illnesses to the county’s Department of Health and Human Services.

“Gastrointestinal illnesses can be highly contagious, so it is essential that families are aware of the signs and symptoms,” Virginia Betteridge, the department’s commissioner liaison, said in a statement.

Symptoms of gastrointestinal illness can also include diarrhea, stomach cramps, fever and fatigue. While most people can manage it and recover at home, others including young children, seniors and those with weakened immune symptoms are at risk of dehydration and other complications.

Gastrointestinal illnesses are typically caused by bacteria, parasites or viruses like norovirus, which can survive on high-touch surfaces like doorhandles, keyboards, phones and countertops for days or even weeks.

The risk of outbreaks in the winter and during holidays

Cases and outbreaks are more common in the winter as people spend more time indoors and in settings like schools, long-term care facilities and daycares, said Caryelle Lasher, director of the county’s Department of Health and Human Services.

Infections caused by norovirus usually spread when people come into contact with fecal matter and then ingest microscopic particles on their hands, on cups or utensils, or in food.

“And that can happen from people not washing their hands well or it can be spread through things contaminated by vomit,” she said. “That’s where we see these really quick spreading, intense outbreaks because it takes so little to make people sick.”

Schools are especially susceptible for outbreaks, Lasher said, “with young children who may not know to do a really thorough frequent hand washing after the use of the bathroom or before eating or preparing food.”