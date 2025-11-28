From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

When patients come into the emergency room at a Virtua Health hospital in South Jersey, they might get a choice: stay in the hospital for a couple nights for treatment or get that same treatment from the comfort of their own home.

It’s part of a Medicare waiver program called Acute Hospital Care at Home, which allows doctors and nurses to remotely monitor and perform in-person exams, blood draws, intravenous medications and X-rays for eligible, stabilized patients outside the walls of a health facility.

“It truly is an acute care program that brings all the resources of the hospital room that you traditionally imagine right into your own living room,” said Dr. Diego Ortega, the clinical lead physician of Virtua’s Hospital at Home program.

Virtua Health and other systems across the U.S. that suspended their hospital-at-home programs during the recent government shutdown have since resumed enrolling new patients.

But they now face a new challenge, as the program is set to expire at the end of January. Health care providers and trade organizations are urging Congress to either make the program permanent or extend it for at least another five years.

“There is a huge potential for this kind of care model to grow and expand over the years,” said Dr. Rupa Kashyap, chief hospitalist at Virtua Willingboro Hospital. “Any kind of permanence would definitely help implement this in a bigger way and improve outcomes for everybody.”