The caregiving crisis in America

Air Date: June 20, 2025 12:00 pm

Caregiving is the most intimate and loving thing we do for others, from the beginning of life to the end.And yet, we are facing a caregiving crisis in America. 10,000 people turn 65 every day and many of them will live into old, old age which can overwhelm their families, both emotionally and financially.

About 10,000 babies are born every day and we don’t have universal paid medical leave. On top of that, there’s a shortage of workers who provide this care, many of whom are grossly underpaid.A new PBS documentary, Caregiving, digs into the triumphs and challenges of taking care of others. It airs on WHYY TV12 on Tuesday evening June 24th. Is caregiving a public or private responsibility?

This episode, you’ll meet the producer of the documentary, Barak Goodman, Nia Tate-Ball whose mother fought for her custody and defied stereotypes about disability, and ai-Jen Poo, president of the National Domestic Workers Alliance.

