Alzheimer’s Disease: care, treatment and prevention

Air Date: June 8, 2021 10:00 am

The FDA approved use of the controversial Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm (aducanumab) on Monday, the first drug approved to treat Alzheimer’s in over two decades. We’ll speak with JASON KARLAWISH, co-director of the Penn Memory Center, about the decision and why it generated such debate. We’ll also discuss the state of Alzheimer’s research and treatment, particular the ethical issues that arise with the disease, and the toll Alzheimer’s takes on caregivers. Karlawish’s new book is The Problem of Alzheimer’s: How Science, Culture, and Politics Turned a Rare Disease into a Crisis and What We Can Do About It.

