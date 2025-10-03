From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

When Chris Campbell meets families seeking home care services for a loved one with dementia, it’s often after that person has suffered a serious injury, accident or other trauma related to their deteriorating condition.

By the time a spouse, an adult child or another family member makes it to Campbell’s home care agency, Right At Home Jenkintown, he said caregivers experience burnout and are no longer able to support their loved one at home on their own.

“When you’re dealing with somebody with dementia, that’s a 24/7 thing a lot of times,” he said. “And if you don’t take care of yourself, this gets really complicated.”

Sometimes, there’s a financial barrier to accessing support services earlier, which can be costly with or without insurance. Family members might also be reluctant to relinquish some caregiving duties, even when they become overwhelming, Campbell said.

“They’re fiercely independent, and acknowledging the fact that they need help with their loved one is, in their minds, maybe failure at times,” he said.

He hopes that a new federal program called GUIDE will help more people overcome those barriers in order to access home care and support services earlier for dementia, which affects an estimated 6 million Americans.

“This is a gigantic population of people, both here in Pennsylvania as well as across the United States,” Campbell said. “So, there’s tons of people that are going to be able to benefit from this.”

The Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience, or GUIDE, Model is designed to benefit people with traditional Medicare health insurance who want to age in place at home while living with dementia.

GUIDE pays participating local health and home care organizations to provide dementia patients and their unpaid caregivers with an array of services that include respite care, education and training programs, 24/7 access to a care team of professionals, medication reviews and more, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

All services offered through the program are fully covered by Medicare.

It means a family who previously struggled to pay for these services, or who lacked the knowledge and training on how to find these resources and coordinate care for a loved one, can now get help with all of that from assigned navigators and care teams.