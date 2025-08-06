From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Pennsylvania in-home health care agencies that provide basic medical assistance and daily personal care to homebound patients say the industry is on a crash course toward collapse as the state sees a rapidly aging population.

Service providers say historic gaps in funding and worsening staffing shortages are exacerbated by low insurance reimbursement rates set by the state through public programs like Medicaid, which covers a significant amount of care.

It’s a crisis that lawmakers in Harrisburg can no longer ignore, advocates say. As state budget negotiations drag on through the summer, they’re calling on the legislature to include an additional $370 million this year to help pay for wage increases, new hires and expanded services.

“The need is so substantial because it’s been decades of chronic underfunding,” said Laura Ness, board president of the Pennsylvania Homecare Association. “But now, we have to start to really dig ourselves out of this hole.”

The Democratic-controlled state House of Representatives passed a budget bill in July and negotiations continue in the Republican-controlled Senate. The legislature already overshot the official deadline to pass a new fiscal year budget, which was June 30.