Home care industry strained by pandemic

Ray Wall would have preferred to wait things out a bit before getting the COVID-19 vaccine. He wanted to see how others reacted to the shot before getting it himself. But as a nurse, the 47-year-old Philadelphian felt a professional responsibility to get it as soon as possible. So when he was notified that there was a slot for him, he took it.

“I did it against my own beliefs and my own interests of wanting to wait,” Wall said on Jan. 29, a few hours after his first dose. “So I did go in there with a little bit of mixed emotions, but ultimately leaned into what was right and that it was to go ahead and get it as early as I possibly could.”

Wall is the primary nurse for Steven Sebastianelli, a 30-year-old who has spinal muscular atrophy type 2. Wall spends up to 80 hours a week at his client’s apartment in Nicetown, Philadelphia. He takes care of medical needs, and assists Sebastianelli in most activities of daily living, like positioning, feeding and dressing.

Wall and Sebastianelli have been a team for over a decade, but the pandemic has disrupted their daily routines.

In April of last year, the two were interviewing candidates to join Sebastianelli’s round-the-clock rotation of nurses. Then Wall got sick with COVID-19.

“I was like Oh, crap, I’ve got COVID” Wall said. “Which leads me to think maybe Steven also had it. Did I get it from him? Did he get it from me? Did we get it from one of the other nurses?”

Wall’s illness and subsequent quarantine meant Sebastianelli had to rely on backup nurses. This created two worries for the pair: finding nurses to cover Wall’s hours and wondering about the additional risk of exposure.

“There’s no two of me,” Wall said. “There’s not, in-home care, there’s not nurses waiting in the wings to fill a void when there’s not a nurse for a patient.”

And Sebastianelli was worried about whether his fill-in nurses had been exposed to the virus. “There’s so much uncertainty of what’s going to be brought in that it becomes a level of exhaust,” he said.