Chesco employers say workers want vaccines. Actually getting them is another story

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Chris Alonzo’s Chester County mushroom farm has operated throughout the COVID-19 pandemic with the hope that a vaccine would find its way into workers’ arms sooner rather than later.

For the past year, Alonzo has followed the federal and state governments’ lead, encouraging his roughly 160 employees, most of them Latino immigrants, to commit to getting vaccinated.

Alonzo said many of the people who work for him at Pietro Industries in Kennett Square are “not very comfortable with the medical side of things in the United States.” They’re used to dealing with smaller clinics in their home countries and don’t know how to navigate the system in the U.S. So their overwhelming demand for the vaccine came as something of a surprise to Alonzo.

“Probably 90% of our workers want the vaccine, and they want it as quickly as possible,” he said.

But now that vaccines are being delivered to the state, it’s not clear when Alonzo’s workers will actually get them, and a recent expansion of who’s currently eligible in Pennsylvania could make the wait time even longer.

“The challenging thing is that when I start to educate our workers about it, of course, the next question is, ‘Great, I want it, when can I get it?’” said Alonzo. “And I have to say one week to three months from now because we really don’t know.”