Mullock said he supports tax relief for working and middle-class families and that corporations “should pay their fair share.” He adds that economic growth “should benefit the people who work for a living, not just those at the very top.”

“The goal is simple: if you work hard and play by the rules, you should be able to afford a good life,” he said in a statement.

Mullock has called Israel “an important American ally and has the right to exist in peace and security.”

“The United States should remain committed to Israel’s security and to protecting innocent people from terrorism,” he said.

But Mullock said “friendship also means willing to speak honestly,” adding that Palestinian civilians “deserve safety, dignity, humanitarian assistance, and a future of their own.”

Mullock said he opposes the targeting of civilians, forced displacement and extremism “on either side.” He said American policy should be focused on lasting security for Israel, humanitarian protection for Palestinians and ultimately a political settlement that allows Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace and security.

Saying that Iran is “a dangerous regime” that “threatens Israel, supports terrorists organizations,” Mullock opposes the war with Iran because American entered conflict “without a clear objective, without a serious plan for what came next, and without making the case that another Middle Eastern war was necessary to keep Americans safe.”

“That is not strength,” Mullock said. “It is how countries stumble into costly, open-ended conflicts.”

Mullock said Iran must never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon, adding that the United States should protect its troops and citizens and defend its allies.

“But those goals do not require giving any president a blank check for war,” he said.