New Jersey election 2026: What to know about the 2nd Congressional District race
Two challengers — Democrat Zack Mullock and independent candidate Ramon Mora Jr. — aim to block a fifth term for Republican Jeff Van Drew.
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- N.J.’s 2nd Congressional District: What’s at stake
- Jeff Van Drew: About | Political experience | Top priorities | Stances on key issues
- Zack Mullock: About | Top priorities | Stances on key issues
- Ramon Mora Jr.: About | Top priorities | Stances on key issues
What questions do you have about the 2026 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.
In the 2026 midterm elections, New Jersey voters will decide who will represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Here’s everything voters need to know about the race for the 2nd Congressional District seat, which represents Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties as well as parts of Gloucester and Ocean counties.
What’s at stake in the race?
All 435 seats in the U.S. House are up for election. The magic number to win a majority is 218. Republicans currently control the chamber by a 218-212 margin over Democrats. California Rep. Kevin Kiley is an independent who caucuses with Republicans. There are currently four vacant seats in the House.
But for a short time, New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District seat has been represented by a Republican since 1993. It flipped briefly when Jeff Van Drew won the seat as a Democrat in 2018. He would later change parties. Van Drew, who has aligned himself with President Donald Trump, continues to hold the seat. The Republican-leaning district has voted for Trump in the last three presidential elections.
What to know about incumbent Republican Jeff Van Drew
Prior to his election to congress, Van Drew, 73, was a state senator and assemblyman, a Cape May County Freeholder, now known as commissioners, and a past committeeman and mayor of Dennis Township, where he resides. The longtime dentist was also a commissioner for the Ocean View Fire District.
What to know about Democrat Zack Mullock
Mullock, 40, is a small business owner and Cape May mayor. He is also a former professional golfer.
What to know about independent candidate Ramon Mora Jr.
Mora, 32, has worked as a nurse technician. A nursing school graduate, the Vineland resident was on track to becoming a registered nurse until he suffered a back injury from a motorcycle crash, he said. He has no formal political experience, which “in this climate has been shown to be a positive if the candidate’s character is right,” he said.
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