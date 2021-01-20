Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

State officials announced at a press conference today an expansion of the 1a first phase of vaccination to include Pennsylvanians aged 65 and older as well as those 16-64 with COPD, cancer, sickle cell disease and chronic kidney disease, as well as those who are pregnant. A full list of conditions can be found here.

Residents can take a quiz to check their eligibility at the Pa.gov website. An interactive tool will then direct them to a map of nearby vaccine providers. They can then make appointments directly with providers – RiteAid and Topco pharmacies.

It remains unclear when those appointments will be available for those in the newly expanded eligibility group.

The 1a phase initially mainly included only front line health care workers and nursing home residents.

“We must have patience as the amount of vaccine available in Pennsylvania and the nation remains limited,” said Cindy Finley, the department of health deputy secretary for health promotion and disease prevention. “We are asking all Pennsylvanians to know when it is your turn, this way, we can make sure our most vulnerable residents get vaccinated.”

Officials also congratulated Dr. Rachel Levine on her selection to serve as part of the incoming Biden administration. Levine said she’d make a statement later today.

Statewide new cases continue to decline since the 7-day average reached 8,743 on Jan. 11. Officials also announced 77 new deaths as of Monday before noon.