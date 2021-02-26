Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

The Chester County Commissioners say that when the three Health Department-run clinics operate at maximum capacity, Chesco can vaccinate more than 1,600 people a week. But the commissioners described at a press briefing Thursday a network of partners that could inoculate thousands more each week should more vaccines become available.

With one week’s notice, the county could establish clinics that could distribute 12,000 doses a week; with two weeks’ notice, it could inoculate more than 25,000 people a week; and four weeks’ notice would allow the county to set up sites that would vaccinate more than 33,000 people each week.

“Throwing numbers out like that won’t magic up vaccines right now, but what it does show is that we are ready and able to get vaccine doses of everyone who wants them,” said Commissioner Michelle Kichline.

The network of vaccination sites would be able to reach all corners of the county, with adequate storage capacity for both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, Kichline said.