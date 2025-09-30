Montgomery County offers free COVID-19, flu vaccines at community clinics
County residents can make an appointment online or walk in to receive their vaccine.
From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
Montgomery County’s Department of Health and Human Services Office of Public Health is providing free flu and COVID-19 vaccines to residents at a series of community clinics in October.
At a board of commissioners’ meeting last week, Commissioners Neil Makhija and Jamila Winder received their flu vaccines and encouraged residents to receive theirs this fall.
“There’s been a lot of confusion and delay at the federal level, but we’re following very clear recommendations and guidelines from those who know the science and the data and public health best,” Makhija said.
“I’m going to do my part to get vaccinated and ensure my family is vaccinated so that we can ensure that those that are vulnerable, friends and neighbors, we’re not putting them at risk,” Winder said.
Residents can schedule a vaccine appointment online or call the following numbers:
- Norristown: 610-278-5145
- Pottstown: 610-970-5040
- Willow Grove: 215-784-5415
Walk-ins at the clinics are also welcome while supplies last.
Montgomery County residents can attend the following clinics to receive either or both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines:
Thursday, Oct. 2 | 2:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Bethel Community Church of Pottstown
575 North Keim St., Pottstown, PA 19464
Saturday, Oct. 4 | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Davenport Elementary School (formerly Gotwals Elementary)
1 East Oak St., Norristown, PA 19401
Monday, Oct. 6 | 2:30 – 6 p.m.
Upper Perkiomen School District Education Center
2229 East Buck Road, Pennsburg, PA 18073
Saturday, Oct.11 | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church
654 N. Easton Road, Glenside, PA 19038
Saturday, Oct. 18 | 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Montgomery County Community College
340 DeKalb Pike, College Hall 144/148/151, Blue Bell, PA 19422
Tuesday, Oct. 21 | 3:30 – 7 p.m.
Upper Merion Township Building
175 West Valley Forge Road, King of Prussia, PA 19406
Thursday, Oct. 23 | 4 – 6 p.m.
Bethel Community Church of Pottstown
575 North Keim St., Pottstown, PA 19464
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.