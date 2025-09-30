Montgomery County offers free COVID-19, flu vaccines at community clinics

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Montgomery County’s Department of Health and Human Services Office of Public Health is providing free flu and COVID-19 vaccines to residents at a series of community clinics in October.

At a board of commissioners’ meeting last week, Commissioners Neil Makhija and Jamila Winder received their flu vaccines and encouraged residents to receive theirs this fall.

“There’s been a lot of confusion and delay at the federal level, but we’re following very clear recommendations and guidelines from those who know the science and the data and public health best,” Makhija said.

“I’m going to do my part to get vaccinated and ensure my family is vaccinated so that we can ensure that those that are vulnerable, friends and neighbors, we’re not putting them at risk,” Winder said.

Residents can schedule a vaccine appointment online or call the following numbers:

Norristown: 610-278-5145

Pottstown: 610-970-5040

Willow Grove: 215-784-5415

Walk-ins at the clinics are also welcome while supplies last.