COVID-19 Vaccines

Montgomery County offers free COVID-19, flu vaccines at community clinics

County residents can make an appointment online or walk in to receive their vaccine.

Neil Makhija speaks into a microphone

File: Neil Makhija, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, then a candidate, speaks at a women's organizing event and canvass launch hosted by the Montgomery County Democratic Committee in Norristown, Pa. (AP Photo/Ryan Collerd)

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Montgomery County’s Department of Health and Human Services Office of Public Health is providing free flu and COVID-19 vaccines to residents at a series of community clinics in October.

At a board of commissioners’ meeting last week, Commissioners Neil Makhija and Jamila Winder received their flu vaccines and encouraged residents to receive theirs this fall.

“There’s been a lot of confusion and delay at the federal level, but we’re following very clear recommendations and guidelines from those who know the science and the data and public health best,” Makhija said.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

“I’m going to do my part to get vaccinated and ensure my family is vaccinated so that we can ensure that those that are vulnerable, friends and neighbors, we’re not putting them at risk,” Winder said.

Residents can schedule a vaccine appointment online or call the following numbers:

  • Norristown: 610-278-5145
  • Pottstown: 610-970-5040
  • Willow Grove: 215-784-5415

Walk-ins at the clinics are also welcome while supplies last.

Related Content

Montgomery County residents can attend the following clinics to receive either or both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines:

Thursday, Oct. 2 | 2:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Bethel Community Church of Pottstown
575 North Keim St., Pottstown, PA 19464

Saturday, Oct. 4 | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Davenport Elementary School (formerly Gotwals Elementary)
1 East Oak St., Norristown, PA 19401

Monday, Oct. 6 | 2:30 – 6 p.m.
Upper Perkiomen School District Education Center
2229 East Buck Road, Pennsburg, PA 18073

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Saturday, Oct.11 | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church
654 N. Easton Road, Glenside, PA 19038

Saturday, Oct. 18 | 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Montgomery County Community College
340 DeKalb Pike, College Hall 144/148/151, Blue Bell, PA 19422

Tuesday, Oct. 21 | 3:30 – 7 p.m.
Upper Merion Township Building
175 West Valley Forge Road, King of Prussia, PA 19406

Thursday, Oct. 23 | 4 – 6 p.m.
Bethel Community Church of Pottstown
575 North Keim St., Pottstown, PA 19464

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Part of the series

You may also like

About Emily Neil

Emily Neil is a WHYY News reporter covering Bucks and Montgomery counties.

Read more
A headshot of Emily Neil

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate