‘Making these decisions based on actual data and not the politics’

Jennifer Horney, founding chair of the University of Delaware’s Department of Epidemiology, said it’s critical for people to have ease of access to the vaccine and for insurers to cover the cost.

Horney said that in 2024, with the CDC declaring the pandemic over and the coronavirus in the endemic stage, about 25% of eligible people got the vaccine.

“I think that people should be able to assess their risk,” the professor said. “Maybe they live with a family member who has a chronic illness or is immuno-compromised. Maybe they don’t particularly have a risk, but they’re a caregiver for someone who does.

“And so those 25% of people should be able to make the decision that they’d like to obtain that vaccine and they should be able to obtain it at no cost.”

She said Meyer’s move is particularly important because of the uncertainty at the federal level and the questions swirling around the CDC advisory panel.

“All the members of that committee, who were charged with providing advice and guidance around vaccine preventable diseases broadly, have been replaced with a new set of people who may be less scientifically qualified to provide that advice,” Horney said.

“So there’s already a major issue with trust in science and public health advice following COVID.

And so we want to make sure that we have expert scientists on these advisory committees and that they’re making these decisions based on the actual data and not the politics,” she added.

Brian Frazee, who heads the nonprofit Delaware Healthcare Association, applauded Meyer’s move, saying it comes during a time of “mixed messaging” coming from the Trump administration.

“There’s a lot of conflicting guidance coming out from the federal level, which is why I think it’s so important that our state leaders step up in the way that they did to provide that clear guidance on making sure people have access to these, encouraging them to get them,” said Frazee, whose trade association represents the state’s hospitals.

Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses, such as influenza and RSV, keeps emergency rooms from being overwhelmed once it gets colder outside and people spend more time indoors. RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, causes many of the symptoms of a cold, such as a cough or fever.

“The COVID vaccination is important because it’s a proven and most effective way to prevent people from getting COVID in the first place and also making symptoms less severe,” Frazee said.

“What we’re most focused on is following what the science says and what the science says is that all of these vaccines are proven effective and they’re safe as well. And we’re going to be encouraging people to get vaccinated so that we can prevent these illnesses and mitigate them as much as we can as we head into the winter months.“