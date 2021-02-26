Return to in-person school in Philly delayed again, mediation results expected Monday

The School District of Philadelphia’s plan to bring some young kids back to the classroom will not begin Monday as scheduled — but the weeks-long conflict between the district and teachers is said to be nearing a conclusion.

District and city officials have been hoping to allow about 9,000 children enrolled in Pre-K-through-2nd grade to resume in-person instruction late last month, but that plan was derailed by resistance from the teacher’s union, which argues that members should first be vaccinated and that the city’s aging school buildings are not safely ventilated. Both sides have been awaiting a ruling from a third-party mediator appointed by the city.

On Thursday afternoon, a school district spokesperson said the mediation process was nearing its conclusion, with details on a resolution to be announced Monday.

“I truly appreciate the good faith effort that has been demonstrated by all parties involved throughout this mediation process,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement. “We are excited to be nearing the end of the process and look forward to providing our Philadelphia community with more certainty about the reopening of our public schools, starting first with our youngest learners.”