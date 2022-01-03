Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

The head of the city’s teachers union is calling for the School District of Philadelphia to go remote temporarily so that it has time to ensure COVID-19 mitigation strategies are in place before students and staff return from the holiday break.

“Educators believe that children learn best when they’re in the classroom,” said Jerry Jordan, president of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT). “Educators do their jobs best when they’re in the classroom with the children, face to face.”

But he said classrooms also need to be safe learning environments. As COVID-19 cases surge in the region, driven by the new omicron variant, Jordan believes the district needs to pivot to virtual instruction for a week while it makes sure its safety measures are up to snuff.

He sent a letter to Superintendent Dr. William Hite asking for the week-long shift to virtual learning.