Amid omicron ‘deluge’, Philly area schools weigh how to move forward

On a recent morning, a sixth grade teacher at Drexel Hill Middle School woke up feeling normal. He went in to school, then started developing COVID-19 symptoms. A rapid test confirmed he was positive.

“We had to get him out of the building and we had to, midday, scramble,” recalled Matthew Alloway, the school’s principal.

On a normal day, in a normal school year, it wouldn’t be too hard to find a substitute or get another teacher to cover.

But as COVID-19 cases surge and the omicron variant spreads throughout the Philadelphia region, some schools like Drexel Hill, which is part of the Upper Darby School District, are increasingly under-staffed.

“We have gotten into what I would say is uncharted territory,” Alloway said. “I’ve never been in a situation where I’ve seen this number of people absent, for legitimate reasons.”

On a given day, 15 teachers might be out, Alloway said, with only three or four substitutes to fill the holes.

“That means everybody else who’s healthy has to work through their preparation period [to cover classes],” sometimes pushing themselves to the point of exhaustion.

Everyone was already stretched thin when that sixth grade teacher went home, so Alloway took over one of his classes. He tried to engage students in a lively debate about the material — and ward off endless requests to use the bathroom, the bane of every substitute teacher.

Still, even with the rising case counts and growing absences across Upper Darby schools, the district stayed committed to keeping schools open for in-person learning before winter break.

Barring a dramatic change, they’ll return in person after the new year.

“Right now we’re pushing forward,” said Superintendent Daniel McGarry. “Our plan is to hold our breath, push through, get to the break, and hopefully by mid-January we’ll see some kind of break in this. But I will tell you that if we continue at the pace we’re continuing at right now, my story may change.”

School districts across the region are trying to navigate the current COVID-19 wave, sometimes drawing different conclusions about what’s best for students and staff nearly two years into the pandemic.

Mastery Schools, a charter network with 24 schools in Philadelphia and Camden, shifted to virtual learning on Dec. 23 and will stay remote until Jan. 18.

Nine of its schools had to close the week before winter break, due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases — all crossing the 3% positivity rate the Philadelphia Department of Public Health set as its threshold to pause in-person learning.

Concerns about spiking COVID-19 cases and testing limits led Mastery to move all its schools online, according to Chief Operating Officer Matt Troha.

The government contractor it used to get PCR tests switched to a new vendor and test results have been delayed, he said. Mastery ordered 10,000 rapid tests, for wider-spread testing with immediate results, but they won’t arrive until mid-January.

So, a brief switch back to virtual school is “going to be the best for both teaching and learning and health and safety,” Troha said. “We are hopeful, like everyone else, that this is very short. We can get students back in person very soon so they can get the very best education.”