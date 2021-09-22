Philly implements less stringent protocols for COVID-19 school closures

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

The Philadelphia Health Department has tweaked screening procedures for students and staff who have been exposed to COVID-19 and the thresholds for school closures.

Under the new guidance, schools will pause in-person learning if three people in a class or cohort of 35 test positive for the virus, or four out of a 100-person cohort. (If three cases appear across different grades at a school, they will not trigger a switch to virtual learning.) Instead, the people testing positive will be asked to quarantine, along with any close contacts.

If three or more grades are on pause or if 3% of a school has tested positive then administrators need to call the health department to discuss a potential closure.

Previously, six cases of COVID-19 within a school triggered a closure, according to Gail Carter Hamilton, director of the pediatric branch of the department’s COVID-19 containment division.