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Philadelphia’s housing market remains deeply unaffordable for would-be buyers, even as more homes come up for sale.

While there are more listings than last year, economists say inventory remains historically low. And the homes that are on the market are more expensive than ever.

In fact, home prices in Philadelphia are growing at one of the strongest rates in the country, largely because of the city’s health care sector.

“Philadelphia’s large and strong health care industry is creating many jobs and driving income growth. The increase in jobs and income is, in turn, driving up housing demand and thus supporting stronger house price growth,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics.

“And there’s no … metropolitan economy in the country that has more health care and is more dependent on the health care industry than Philadelphia,” he said.

Factor in high mortgage rates, and the city’s housing market is simply unaffordable for most people looking to buy, particularly first-time homebuyers, Zandi said.

Sellers are also having a tough time.