Number of new housing units in Center City area hits 5-year high

New data show more new housing units were built in the Center City area in 2023 than in the previous four years; a sign residential construction could continue to rebound from pandemic lows in 2020 and 2021.

The finding is part of the Center City District’s latest housing report, which focuses on a section of Philadelphia the organization refers to as “Greater Center City.” The area — home to roughly 200,000 residents — covers a group of growing and well-heeled neighborhoods sandwiched between the Delaware and Schuylkill Rivers between Girard Avenue and Tasker Street. The list includes Fairmount, Fishtown, Logan Square, Queen Village and other parts of South Philadelphia.

A total of 2,844 units were completed in the area last year, including some office-to-residential conversions, according to the report. That’s a slight increase over 2022, but a significant jump over 2020 and 2021, when 1,126 and 1,780 units were completed, respectively.

Another 7,181 units are in the pipeline at a time when shoppers are returning to Center City businesses at near pre-pandemic levels.

“Population growth and housing unit production are much more closely aligned in greater Center City than in the city overall, where we’ve seen housing unit production outpace population growth,” said Clint Randall, the district’s vice president of economic development.

Greater Center City is one of the fastest-growing areas of Philadelphia, increasing 3% over the past four years and 26% since 2011, according to U.S. Census data.