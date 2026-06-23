Doylestown Area Regional Transit expands to Warminster this fall

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The Doylestown Area Regional Transit is adding a route in Warminster Township starting this fall.

State Rep. Brian Munroe, D-Warminster, said in a statement that he has been advocating for the expansion to Warminster for several years.

“Now Warminster residents can enjoy safe, reliable, and accessible public transportation at the nominal cost of only one dollar — or nothing if you’re over the age of 65,” he said.

State Rep. Tim Brennan, D-Doylestown, said in a statement that the expansion of the route will help people of all ages access reliable transportation.