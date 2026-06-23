Doylestown Area Regional Transit expands to Warminster this fall

The DART program started in 2010 to make public transportation in the Doylestown area more accessible and affordable.

State Rep. Brian Munroe, D-Warminster, center, and state Rep. Tim Brennan, D-Doylestown

State Rep. Brian Munroe, D-Warminster, center, and state Rep. Tim Brennan, D-Doylestown, right, announced the expansion of the Doylestown Area Regional Transit system to Warminster Township at a press conference in early June. (Courtesy of the office of state Rep. Brian Munroe)

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The Doylestown Area Regional Transit is adding a route in Warminster Township starting this fall.

State Rep. Brian Munroe, D-Warminster, said in a statement that he has been advocating for the expansion to Warminster for several years.

“Now Warminster residents can enjoy safe, reliable, and accessible public transportation at the nominal cost of only one dollar — or nothing if you’re over the age of 65,” he said.

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State Rep. Tim Brennan, D-Doylestown, said in a statement that the expansion of the route will help people of all ages access reliable transportation.

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“When I think of transportation policy, I think of the seniors I’ve spoken with about their struggles getting by each day; the veterans at the local Legion trying to stay connected; the young person with a disability who finally found a job that matters; the person struggling to get to their dialysis appointments; and the worker struggling to afford getting from point A to point B,” he said. “These are the types of people who are able to thrive thanks to services like those provided by Bucks County Transport, and serving the real needs of Pennsylvanians should be at the heart of our public transportation policies.”

The DART program started in 2010 to make public transportation in the Doylestown area more accessible and affordable. Routes include the Doylestown, West, South and Bucks County Courthouse shuttles.

“This investment will have a meaningful impact by providing seniors, workers, and members of the disability community with greater access to jobs, medical appointments, shopping, and other essential services,” said Jim Raymond, CEO of Bucks County Transport, in a statement.

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Emily Neil is a WHYY News reporter covering Bucks and Montgomery counties.

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