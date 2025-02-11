Small plane crashes near Doylestown Airport after mechanical problem
First responders arrived to an overturned single-engine plane Monday morning on Old Easton Road in Bucks County. The pilot, the only person on board, was not injured.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
A small plane crashed near the Doylestown Airport in Bucks County on Monday morning.
First responders were called to the area around 11 a.m. for a report of a single-engine plane crash.
They arrived to find the plane overturned in a gravel parking lot in the 3800 block of Old Easton Road in Buckingham Township.
Chopper 6 was above the scene, where you could see a RANS S-19 flipped over.
The male pilot was the only person on board. He was not injured.
Investigators say it appears the plane encountered a mechanical problem shortly after takeoff, and the pilot was trying to return to the airport for an emergency landing when he crashed.
Police say the investigation has been turned over to the FAA.
