Small plane crashes near Doylestown Airport after mechanical problem

A small plane crashed near the Doylestown Airport in Bucks County on Monday morning.

First responders were called to the area around 11 a.m. for a report of a single-engine plane crash.

They arrived to find the plane overturned in a gravel parking lot in the 3800 block of Old Easton Road in Buckingham Township.

Chopper 6 was above the scene, where you could see a RANS S-19 flipped over.

The male pilot was the only person on board. He was not injured.