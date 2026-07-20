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Colin Coleman is trying to change the speed-dating game through comedy. Hailing from Allentown, Pennsylvania, the comic began hosting speed-dating comedy shows in March as a way to help people connect and to stand out as a performer.

Four local comedians last week joined Coleman at City Winery in Center City to perform for an audience of over 30 singles. Their candle-lit standup set lasted for about an hour, giving guests time to sip wine and warm up their hearts for love.

“People just need help relaxing and like being themselves,” Coleman said. “It lowers their guards, you know?”

After the comedy show portion, attendees switched seats and rotated through an array of microdates, bonding over the material they just heard from the comics on stage.

“People wanna talk to people face to face, but … I don’t know if they don’t know how … but we trick them with the comedy. That breaks down the wall,” Coleman said. “It’s a perfect storm right now. Everyone is tired of the dating apps, the culture of the swiping.”

In Philadelphia, 62.1% of people over the age of 20 are unmarried, according to a report from CBS.

Dating apps such as Hinge have risen in popularity, but some singles doubt their usefulness.

“I’m on Hinge,” said Lilly Ebert, a Baltimore resident who is staying in Philadelphia over the summer. “I’d rather just meet someone in person and connect with them in person. It’s difficult to connect with someone over text.”