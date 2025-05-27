From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

About two hours before a boisterous Memorial Day parade began in Doylestown, there was a quiet moment as the Vietnam War Veterans Chapter 210 raised the American flag in front of the old courthouse.

Veteran Rich Scott joined the Marines when he was just 16 years old.

He’s now 77 years old and has been volunteering with the Memorial Day parade for three decades.

He bristles when businesses advertise Memorial Day as a shopping holiday. For him, it’s about remembering the fallen soldiers, especially those from the conflict he served in.

“It’s not about BBQ and Big Marty’s half-price off on mattresses. It’s about the 58,479 plus men and women [who died] from conflicts in which we’ve been involved,” Scott said, referencing how many U.S. soldiers died during the Vietnam War. The U.S. military reports that 58,200 U.S. soldiers died in the war.

He enjoys the parade festivities but at 3 p.m., he will stop for a moment of silence to remember veterans who died in battle, and also those who died by suicide after they returned home.

Scott helped plant hundreds of flags in front of the new courthouse to symbolize the lives of veterans who died by suicide.

“They are good friends and all of a sudden they cave into the burden that they’ve shouldered all these years and it’s truly sad,” Scott said.

For U.S. Army veteran Ed Lopez, who served in the Gulf War, Memorial Day is about remembering those who lost their lives.

“Recognize that we have a great nation that we live in and all because of the people who stood up and took the oath and did something bigger than themselves,” Lopez said.

He is also going to pause this afternoon to remember fallen comrades, and those who died by suicide.

“Everybody, please stop what you’re doing, take a moment to remember the fallen on the battlefield and who lost the battle here,” he said.