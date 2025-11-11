On this Veterans Day we hear stories about what it means to come home and what it takes to build a life after military service.

Around 200,000 military service members transition out of active-duty service every year. But for many, the shift can be complicated. Studies show that roughly half of recently returning veterans found the adjustment harder than they expected. Veterans also face higher rates of unemployment in their first year after leaving service and one in ten experience housing insecurity. They may also struggle with issues of identity and finding connection to a new community after years in the armed forces.

While the military invests a lot in training service members, they focus less on preparing people for the transition back to civilian society. Today, we’ll talk with two veterans about their experiences returning home and about the work they do helping other veterans navigate the readjustment.

Guests:

Kat Kirkman – Veterans Multi-Service Center

Patrick Murphy – Former Undersecretary of the Army