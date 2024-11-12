Delaware County community hosts parade, special events in honor of Veterans Day

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Communities across the Delaware Valley region honored Veterans Day on Monday with a series of parades and special events.

One such celebration happened in Media, Delaware County.

“It means a lot to me, I’m happy to see it,” said Vietnam veteran John Todd.

Monday marked the 65th Media Veterans Day Parade. The borough hosted the parade with the help of the County of Delaware and the Delaware County Intermediate Unit.

“Here in Media, this is our county seat. This is the best Veterans Day parade in the region,” said Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.

The grand display was meaningful both for veterans who participated and those who watched along the parade route.

“Oh yeah, very great. Feels great to be here,” said Yong Choe, a Vietnam veteran.

Vietnam veteran Henry Briddell watched the parade from the sidelines with appreciation.

“This was actually my first time being here, this was very nice,” said Briddell, whose daughters accompanied him to the parade.

The event gives veterans the recognition and appreciation that, for some, is long overdue.

“It’s great,” said retired Marine Sergeant Sam Lewis as his eyes began to well with tears. “We appreciate people coming out.”