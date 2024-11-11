It’s Veterans Day. The VA says it can’t help thousands of vets it left stranded

How the VA stranded vets

The reason Donaldson and thousands of other vets were put in this position is that in October of 2022, the VA suddenly shut down a key part of its mortgage forbearance program — the part that enabled homeowners to move their missed payments to the back of their loan term. Interest rates had just risen more sharply than they had in 40 years. And so without that option, there was no affordable choice left for veterans. They were stuck.

Donaldson’s mortgage company gave her a deadline to accept a loan modification. Her interest rate would rise from 3.25% to 6.75%, pushing her monthly payments up by nearly $500 a month, on a school teacher’s salary.

“Finally the date has come and gone and they’re calling me, they’re calling me every day,” said Donaldson. “I’m on the phone with the girl… and she said, ‘You have to sign it, you know you have to, otherwise we’re gonna foreclose on your home.’”

Donaldson didn’t want to lose her house. So she took that really bad deal and scrambled to find any extra work she could take on, in addition to her full-time job.

“Tuesday, I was doing one after-school program, Thursday I was doing one after-school program, and Wednesday, I was doing another one,” Donaldson said. “And so I’m just doing all this stuff so that I can make all this money so I can try to pay my house payment.”

Donaldson said the burden of making the extra money has been relentless.

“I just went to work, I came home, I kind of shut down,” she said. “I just said, ‘I can’t, I can’t do this anymore.’ ”

But she is still somehow making those payments. And, Ironically, that’s what’s hurting her. If she’d thrown up her hands and hadn’t even tried to pay this more expensive mortgage, Donaldson would likely be OK right now.

That’s because when NPR first reported on this problem within the VA last year, the story revealed that thousands of veterans were on the verge of foreclosure. In response, a group of powerful U.S. senators fired off a letter to the VA which quickly halted foreclosures across the country while it rolled out a rescue plan.

The VA is just now rolling out that plan. It will offer vets who were left facing foreclosure a new loan – with affordable payments at a low 2.5 percent interest rate. That should help tens of thousands of veterans.

But it’s not helping Donaldson.

The VA’s rescue program, with these new affordable loans, is only for people who never accepted a loan modification like Donaldson got.

“All these other people, it’s fixed for them and I’m so happy for them,” Donaldson said. “But I want, I need that for myself too.

“I want some semblance of what my life was before I did this.”

Other vets have told NPR the same thing. They were offered a lifeline with this forbearance, but because of the VA’s missteps, they got stuck with a much higher-cost modified mortgage that they can’t afford.