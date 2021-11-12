Generals added that the school is out to help those who have completed their service to the country. “The college’s commitment to veteran students extends beyond simple words of gratitude. In the past, the college has been named a military-friendly school and a top ‘military advanced education and transition college,’ so we’re quite proud of that. Most recently, the college was designated a Pennsylvania National Guard Association’s ‘guard-friendly school’ for our efforts in creating supportive learning environments for members of the Pennsylvania Guard and pursuing their post-secondary degrees.”

Darren Lipscomb, army veteran and associate vice president for enrollment management at the Community College of Philadelphia, added that his time in the military was important to his development. He joined at age 17.

“I was an intelligence analyst. I do want to put that out there. I thought I was ‘in the rear with the gear,’ but we received constant reminders that there was no such thing as a front line anymore.”

Lipscomb added many who have served are still not over the scars of being in the military, “Potential loss of life, potential loss of limb, scars that might still remain right now that others can’t see. And it was all under the banner of the United States, all under the banner of freedom, to ensure that we could have the freedoms that we enjoy right now.”

Other events were held at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington Square in Philadelphia, and in Media, Delaware county, where an annual parade draws many veterans and supporters to salute the troops.