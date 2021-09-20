What do we know about COVID-19 in kids now?

After an earlier spike back in January, COVID cases in the age groups 0-4, 5-11, and 12-17 had declined significantly — to a low in June of 1.7, 1.9, and 2.9 per 100,000 people, respectively. But those numbers spiked again in August, reaching 16.2, 28.5, and 32.7 per 100,000 people, respectively, in those age groups.

During the week ending Aug. 14, the weekly COVID-19–associated hospitalization rate per 100,000 people under 18 was nearly five times the rate during the week ending June 26, according to a CDC study.

“Because [delta] is more transmissible and children are a larger group that are unvaccinated because they haven’t been able to get vaccinated, they continue to be at risk,” said infectious disease specialist Dr. Emily Souder, of St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in Philadelphia. “And so we worry about getting that group protected and doing all we can to protect them from getting sick and requiring hospitalization, and even just them getting sick and then transmitting it to others who may be immunocompromised or too young to be able to be vaccinated.”

Though children are becoming seriously ill at lower rates than adults are, they still make up a significant proportion of infections and hospitalizations.

But the physicians interviewed for this article say most children who are hospitalized recover and are able to be discharged within several days.

How many kids are affected in this region?

In Delaware, COVID-19 rates per 100,000 in the 5-to-17 age group went from 377 on Jan. 1 to 1,100 on Sept. 15. In total, there have been 20,348 COVID-19 cases among kids under 17 in Delaware.

Physicians at Nemours Alfred I. duPont Hospital in Wilmington have seen an increase in cases among its pediatric population over the past month. Dr. Karen Ravin, division chief of infectious diseases at Nemours, estimated that current hospitalization numbers are closer to what they were in January and February, when cases among kids hit a peak across the U.S. She said Nemours has mostly been treating patients over 12 who are not yet vaccinated.

Similarly, St. Christopher’s is seeing more children test positive both in its outpatient setting and in its emergency room. And overall, there has been an increase in the number of patients being admitted with acute COVID, Souder said.

In Pennsylvania, there were 7,215 new COVID-19 cases among kids ages 5 to 18 between Sept. 8 and 14. As of Sept. 14, there has been a total of 19,838 cases among this age group.

Data from Philadelphia shows trends for people under 20: The infection rate hit a low of 0.9 per 10,000 on June 6. By Sept, 5, it had climbed to 12.2 per 10,000.

New Jersey does not publish trends by age, but the data shows that there have been 126,145 total COVID-19 cases among kids 17 and under and 1,458 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.

What accounts for increased pediatric hospitalization rates?

There are many factors, the physicians said, the delta variant among them.

“We know that delta is the primary variant that we’re seeing across the country, and especially including here in Philadelphia. And so that variant is much more transmissible. And I think that’s definitely added to the increasing numbers that we’re seeing,” Souder said.

Vaccination rates for kids between 12 and 17 also have been slower than health experts had hoped for. Just over 41% of children between 12 and 15 have been fully vaccinated, and fewer than 50% of 16 and 17-year-olds in the U.S have gotten a full course of the shots.

Plus, a significant proportion of adults are unvaccinated, which makes kids more susceptible.

“The more adults who get infected, the more risk there is for them to expose kids who are still vulnerable, either because they’re not vaccinated yet, they haven’t had the opportunity to, or they’re not eligible yet,” Ravin said.

Increased social activity may be contributing to the rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations among kids, the physicians said. Unvaccinated people also aren’t wearing masks as frequently as they used to, Ravin has surmised.

“When, earlier in the summer, the recommendations were if you were fully vaccinated, you could go without a mask, I think everybody kind of took that advice and said, ‘Well, if everybody else is taking their mask off then I’m going to too,’ whether or not they were actually vaccinated,” she said. “So we saw a lot of people out and about in the community and returning to their quote unquote, normal lives: Getting out and visiting with other people, being in larger groups of people, going on vacation, traveling, all of the things that people have been longing to do because they’ve been cooped up for so long with the pandemic.

“But, in doing so, there was still COVID circulating in the community, and then with the increase in the delta variant, certainly that had an impact. So people are not following the mitigation strategies that were set forth, which includes masking and keeping your physical distance, and things like that, staying away from crowds.”

What about in-person schooling?

Some schools have had to return to remote learning after coronavirus outbreaks. But Ravin said in-person classes can be conducted safely if precautions are implemented correctly.

“We know what we can do to keep kids safe in a school setting … and that includes things like masking, physical distance, improved ventilation, testing strategies, and the like,” she said. “So we know how to do it safely. I think we still can. And it also really involves vaccination. Everyone who is eligible should get vaccinated — that will help protect our kids who are unvaccinated.”

Souder said vaccination benefits children on many levels.

“Millions of doses have been given in the United States, and there’s ongoing surveillance of long-term outcomes. And from what we know in the last year of information is it’s very safe and it protects you against severe disease and hospitalization and death,” Souder said. “And so I think it’s important as a protective measure for children, and it also helps us get back to a more normal life for children as well. They’re affected when they get exposed to somebody in school, they then have to quarantine, stay at home. So even if they’re not being hospitalized, it is affecting children in other ways, too.”