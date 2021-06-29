Myocarditis and the COVID-19 vaccine: What to know about rare heart inflammation

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Health experts say the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are safe following rare incidents of heart inflammation, mostly among young men and teenage boys.

There have been more than 300 verified cases of myocarditis among 12- to 29-year-olds in the U.S. believed to be related to the mRNA vaccines. More than 140 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Most of the myocarditis patients experienced symptoms a few days after the second shot. Of 309 people who were hospitalized, 218 of them have recovered from their symptoms. As of last week, nine patients were still hospitalized and two of them were in the ICU, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I think it’s important to be aware of risk, but also to weigh risk in an informed fashion,” said Howard Julien, a Penn Medicine cardiologist and assistant professor of cardiovascular medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

Julien said these cases must be considered in context.

“The potential harms, not just the dreaded harm of death, but also the long-term consequences of COVID-19 in terms of long-standing, lingering pulmonary and neurologic issues that many long-haulers have experienced, should be weighed against a very small, non-zero, but very small, minuscule risk of myocarditis,” he said.

“The risk of death from a car accident or opioid overdose are far greater than the risk of myocarditis, and I think that it’s important to have a balanced conversation about relative risk of things that we encounter in everyday life and that are ever-present dangers along with the risks of an exceedingly rare complication of vaccination that results in widespread recovery.”