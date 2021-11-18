At least one thing is different about Pfizer’s petition for authorization this time around: The company has the results of a clinical trial that shows a third dose of its vaccine does indeed increase protection against symptomatic illness.

But that study didn’t offer a clear picture of the frequency of adverse side effects, specifically myocarditis.

Offit isn’t alone in his concern.

Dr. Walid Gellad, a professor of medicine at the University of Pittsburgh, pointed out that effectively anyone over 18 who wants a booster can get one already, since the high-risk category is somewhat subjective. So in essence, all Pfizer is requesting is official authorization for the very small remaining group of people who aren’t technically recommended to be vaccinated yet: younger adults without underlying conditions or dangerous jobs. For that group, the risk of serious cases of COVID is low and the risk of myocarditis, at least among men, is higher.

“It’s not about boosters in general, it’s about the specific group that you’re going to add to the authorization: young, healthy people who have no risk factors based on exposure to COVID,” said Gellad. ‘’Is the risk/benefit there for them?”

Even if the FDA and CDC end up making the same decision as the localities did in the long run, Gellad said that states and cities like New York City, California, Colorado, Arkansas, and New Mexico taking matters into their own hands sends a message that the regulatory process we have in place as a safeguard is not to be respected.

“If you constantly are saying, ‘Trust CDC to know what they’re doing, they know what they’re doing,’ and then you just decide to not follow them because of one thing you disagree with, well, I’m sure that doesn’t help with confidence in the CDC,” he said. “Those are not the kinds of decisions we leave to politicians.”

And, Gellad added, there hasn’t been much distinction between the types of shots in the recommendations coming from localities. While Pfizer is the one that asked for authorization, those who got the Moderna vaccine may walk into a pharmacy and ask for a booster of the same brand. Without the proper messaging and warning, that could be dangerous, he said.

President Joe Biden swore in August that his administration would have everyone boosted by the end of the year. Offit said he thinks that sent the wrong message.

“When President Biden stood up and said we’re going to have a third vaccine available for everyone in a month, what he also did was send the message that two doses wasn’t protective,” said Offit. “So now, a lot of people felt they weren’t protective so they rushed for the third dose.”

Though studies show that immunity from symptomatic and asymptomatic infection does wane after several months, protection against severe infection remains strong.