How common are serious breakthrough COVID cases, really?

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

At first glance, the rate of so-called breakthrough COVID-19 infections in Philadelphia could instill fear into those who placed a lot of faith in the vaccines: Nearly a quarter of all COVID cases in October were among those who had been fully vaccinated, and the rate has crept up over time.

Add consideration of the booster doses recently authorized for people over 65 and other high-risk groups, and it could be enough to make any reasonable person believe that immunity conferred by the vaccine may be waning.

But if you hold the COVID vaccines to the standard applied to other vaccines — long-term protection from serious illness — that’s simply not the case, experts say.

“We’ve damned the vaccine,” said Paul Offit, an internationally recognized virology and immunology expert at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia who sits on the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory committee. “By using the term ‘breakthrough,’ we’ve implied failure. That even though you’ve been vaccinated, if you get an asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic infection that somehow the vaccine has failed you, when it hasn’t.”

The best way to determine how well the vaccine’s immunity has held up in the face of the more contagious delta variant and the passage of time is not by looking at the proportion of vaccinated individuals that make up all COVID cases or hospitalizations, according to Offit. Since more and more people are vaccinated each month, we should expect that proportion to increase.

“In a perfect world, 100% of cases would be among vaccinated people, because it means everyone would be vaccinated,” said Offit.

Another way to measure frequency would be by looking at the proportion of vaccinated people who have gotten COVID-19, and more importantly, serious cases of the disease that landed them in the hospital.

In Philadelphia, just 0.2% of people who have been vaccinated tested positive for COVID-19 in October, a rate that has remained consistent since August. Just 0.01% of vaccinated people are hospitalized each month. That rate has been consistent since the vaccine became available.